MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Jefferson Parish.

According to the JPSO, police responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Wilson Street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 16.

Around 2:15, as deputies were investigating the issue, they located the suspect inside a vehicle. For the next several minutes, JPSO reports the deputies worked to convince the suspect to get out of the car.

The suspect still refused, and then started the car.

According to the JPSO, deputies who were in the vehicle’s direct path reportedly shot at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

JPSO says detectives are investigating the incident by interviewing deputies involved and witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting. Body camera footage has also been secured as evidence in the case.

Police ask anyone with any information on the incident or footage of what happened to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.