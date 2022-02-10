NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer-involved shooting in Central City left one person dead, NOPD reported on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30, NOPD and U.S. Marshals were serving a high-risk warrant for a 22-year-old man police say was wanted for both second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. NOPD reports the crimes happened on August 13 in the 2200 block of Piety Street.

Officers were able to locate the suspect at a home in the 3300 block of South Robertson Street a short time later.

PRESS CONFERENCE:

The shooting occurred when police attempted to arrest the suspect, who was still inside the home. While one NOPD officer and one U.S. Marshal tried to negotiate a surrender, the man reportedly pulled out a long rifle.

It was then that police opened fire, killing the suspect.

Other details of the shooting were not immediately made available., including the suspect’s name and how many shots were fired.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who was on the scene following the shooting, commented on the incident, saying:

“As you can see, this is still a very active investigation, but it is also an example of how the New Orleans Police Department, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals, continue to engage and put their lives on the line to protect and serve. In spite of criticism, they do the job and they show up every single day.” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, February 10, 2021

The incident continues to be investigated, with more details to be released when they become available.