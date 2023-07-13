NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a burglary in the French Quarter on Wednesday, July 12.
According to NOPD, officers received a report of a man inside the residence in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street by remote video.
He allegedly rummaged through the victim’s property and also removed the inside camera in a DVR from the victim’s residence before fleeing the scene.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
