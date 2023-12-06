NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department declared a SWAT roll in the Mid-City area on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to the NOPD, a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Gravier streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

