All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who may be connected to an attempted carjacking in the Uptown area.

According to NOPD reports, around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 29th) a man allegedly attempted to steal a white Kia Soul in the 2600 block of Short Street. That’s when the report shows a neighbor saw what was happening and yelled at the man.

The suspect then was reported to have fled the scene in a black sedan, pictured above.

The following evening (Jan. 30) the suspect allegedly pulled behind the white Kia Soul and looked inside the victim’s vehicle. Reports indiciate officers believe he was attempting to steal or burglarize the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

