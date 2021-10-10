Suspect attempts to run over officers with a stolen vehicle and leads NOPD and JPSO on a police chase

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a stolen vehicle incident that escalated to a police chase.

According to JPSO, around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Edenborn Avenue in Metairie to assist the New Orleans Police Department in locating a stolen vehicle.

As JPSO deputies and an NOPD officer approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to strike them with the vehicle.

Three deputies fired at the driver in defense of their lives. The suspect’s vehicle also rammed multiple JPSO and NOPD vehicles as he attempted to exit the area.

The suspect was able to exit the vehicle and flee the area.

Shortly after, responding units observed a second stolen vehicle fleeing the area and attempted to stop it. The driver ignored their attempts and fled, leading JPSO units on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 5200 block of Alphonse where the driver crashed into a residence. A perimeter was established, and the driver was located and arrested after a search of the area.

Investigators believe that the suspect is the same suspect who attempted to strike deputies with the vehicle on Edenborn according to JPSO officials.

There were no injuries to deputies or the suspect in this incident.