Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly a year after the body woman was found in a wooded area near a New Orleans church last year, police have arrested a suspect in connection to her murder.

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department arrested 41-year-old Nicholas “Ducktape” Stackpoole in connection to the April 2022 homicide.

Around 6:45 p.m. on April 24, detectives responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. In a wooded area near Cummings Wilson Ame Temple, police found the body of 33-year-old Toiannie Odom.

Detectives say Odom had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than a month away from the one-year anniversary of the homicide investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Stackpoole on Wednesday morning. He was later arrested at a home in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Stackpoole was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder. The arrest was a joint effort by the NOPD and U.S. Marshals.

