Suspect arrested in France Street homicide investigation, NOPD reports

The NOPD reported the arrest of 36-year-old Sharod J. Williams for allegedly killing 45-year-old Terrance Johnson in the 1300 block of France Street on June 16. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported the arrest of 36-year-old Sharod J. Williams for allegedly killing 45-year-old Terrance Johnson in the 1300 block of France Street on June 16.

According to the report, detectives identified Williams as the triggerman, who allegedly shot his victim multiple times and left him lying in the road. NOPD obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Sharod J. Williams (Photo: NOPD)

Williams is currently jailed in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on multiple charges after his arrest on June 23 for a separate homicide incident that occurred on April 30 in the 100 block of Verret Street.

He was rebooked accordingly on Aug. 9 in connection with the June 16 shooting.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Ryan Aucoin at 504-658-5300.