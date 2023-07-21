NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a stabbing in New Orleans East on Friday, July 21.
According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), officers responded to a report of man suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 4800 block of Perelli Drive around 4:15 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time the NOPD has a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
