FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Police have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Franklin committed in January of 2022, authorities said.
Ashlee Miller, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant dated Aug. 28 after a nearly two-year investigation, and charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
On Jan. 11, 2022, at approximately 10:02 p.m., the Franklin Police Department received several calls of shots fired. Police said an overturned vehicle was located with a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man, Cahyvion Alexander, 19, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Miller was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail and is being held without bond.
