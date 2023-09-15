FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Police have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Franklin committed in January of 2022, authorities said.

Ashlee Miller, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant dated Aug. 28 after a nearly two-year investigation, and charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

On Jan. 11, 2022, at approximately 10:02 p.m., the Franklin Police Department received several calls of shots fired. Police said an overturned vehicle was located with a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man, Cahyvion Alexander, 19, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Miller was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail and is being held without bond.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.