NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have arrested a man who is believed to have been involved in a Gentilly homicide that occurred in mid-January.

On Tuesday, February 15, NOPD arrested 41-year-old Samuel “Duke” Harris on one count of second-degree murder.

Harris’ arrest comes on the one-month anniversary of a fatal shooting that happened near the intersection of Saint Roch Avenue and Benefit Street.

NOPD reports 51-year-old Eric Whitaker was found by officers after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was later declared dead on the scene by EMS.

Harris was reportedly arrested without incident and booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center.