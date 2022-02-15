NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have arrested a man who is believed to have been involved in a Gentilly homicide that occurred in mid-January.

On Tuesday, February 15, NOPD arrested 41-year-old Samuel “Duke” Harris on one count of second-degree murder.

Harris’ arrest comes on the one-month anniversary of a fatal shooting that happened near the intersection of Saint Roch Avenue and Benefit Street.

NOPD reports 51-year-old Eric Whitaker was found by officers after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was later declared dead on the scene by EMS.

Harris was reportedly arrested without incident and booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.