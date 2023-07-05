Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested Derrick Self, 45, of Amite in connection to the beating and robbery of a security guard at the parish landfill.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 4, at 6:00 a.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill on Hano Road, where Self allegedly beat a female security guard with a pistol.

Self allegedly took the guard’s gun and other personal belongings. He also burglarized the landfill building and several cars.

He was identified after TPSO deputies received a tip. He was arrested on Wednesday, July 5, at his residence in St. Helena Parish.

At the time of his arrest, deputies found property belonging to the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill as well as the security guard.

Self was booked on the following charges:

A charge of aggravated second-degree battery

A charge of aggravated kidnapping

A charge of false imprisonment

A charge of armed robbery

A charge of business burglary

Two counts of vehicle burglary

A charge of felony possession of stolen property

Three counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm

