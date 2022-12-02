NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway in New Orleans after a man was found fatally shot on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.

The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m., officers found the victim, unresponsive, in the 2100 block of St. Charles Ave., between Jackson Avenue and Josephine Street. The man’s age was not disclosed in the early reports of the investigation.

Detectives say the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has been withheld until the completion of an autopsy.

We’re told a suspect was arrested at the scene. Their name was not released as well.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD, led by Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri. Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact the department’s homicide unit at 504-658-5300.