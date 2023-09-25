All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 4:52 AM, Louisiana State Police were patrolling on LA Highway 139 when they observed a white Jeep with its hood up. Authorities stopped near the vehicle and observed a male subject standing in front of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, authorities asked the male subject if he needed assistance and the subject allegedly yelled and mentioned that he waited a long time for authorities to arrive to help him. The subject then slammed the hood of the vehicle and reentered the car, driving away from the scene.

Due to the vehicle being drivable and having no obvious defects, it appeared the vehicle was parked in the roadway to intentionally cause an obstruction, according to authorities. Authorities followed behind the subject’s vehicle and the vehicle suddenly stopped without warning. Louisiana State Police initiated a traffic stop and the subject exited his vehicle and allegedly came toward authorities yelling with closed fists.

After the trooper asked the subject to stop approaching him, the subject reportedly said, “It’s on.” The subject then allegedly lunged at the trooper and was tased. Once the subject was placed in handcuffs, he allegedly headbutted the trooper several times in his chest.

The subject was positively identified as 29-year-old Blake Anthony Casas. Casas was arrested and charged with Aggravated Obstruction of Public Passage, Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer, and Damage to Property. His bond was set at $20,000.