THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has arrested David Foret, 39, of Galliano in connection to the attempted murder of four officers.

According to LPSO reports officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday, July 14, at 6:30 a.m. in the 18500 block of West 194th Street in Galliano, where Foret allegedly walked into the middle of LA Highway 1 in front of his residence and fired several rounds into the air across Bayou Lafourche.

When deputies arrived on the scene Foret was walking on the highway armed with a gun.

Deputies ordered Foret to drop his gun, but he refused and began walking toward deputies before removing bullets from his handgun. As deputies began to subdue Foret he resisted and used his handgun to hit a deputy in the head and bite another.

At some point during the struggle, Foret managed to grab one of the deputy’s weapons and fired two rounds, almost striking the deputy.

Foret was arrested, and a search warrant was conducted on his home where deputies located 30 firearms such as handguns, shotguns, and rifles as well as a large amount of ammunition.

Foret was booked on the following charges:

four counts of attempted first degree murder

disarming of a peace officer

aggravated second degree battery

battery of a police officer

aggravated assault on a peace officer

illegal use of weapons

