Suspect accused of domestic abuse, kidnapping and armed robbery in Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – 25-year-old Kendall Franklin is in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex facing multiple charges.

It all started after a woman walked into the Thibodaux Police Department lobby on Friday morning.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the woman stated “that she had been attacked, held against her will and forced with a weapon to withdraw $ 800.00 in cash from her bank.”

Franklin was identified as a suspect in this case by the woman.

The victim considered Franklin a personal friend.

After telling deputies that Franklin was in her vehicle, a search ensued and Franklin was no where to be found.

Further searching resulted in Franklin being found on Plantation Rd.

“Officer’s witnessed Mr. Franklin attempt to discard a firearm, but it was quickly recovered along with $800.00 in cash on his person,” according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Investigators determined that a physical altercation led to the kidnapping and armed robbery.

Since the domestic incident took place outside of Thibodaux, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to assist in this investigation.

LPSO’s investigation led to another charge against Kendall Franklin.

Franklin is facing these charges:

Battery of a Dating Partner with Strangulation

Armed Robbery With Use of a Firearm

Aggravated Kidnapping

Franklin is currently being held on $600,000 bond.