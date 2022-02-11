NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have released surveillance video they hope will help identify multiple suspects who shot a man in front of the non-profit Volunteers of America.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, NOPD reports a man staying at the VOA, located in the 2900 block of St. Anthony Street, was leaving for work when a black Honda Accord approached the building.

In the final moments of surveillance video later released by the NOPD, three suspects are seen jumping out of the Honda and running towards the victim while firing multiple shots.

The footage then shows the man falling to the ground, struck by several bullets. The suspects then got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital, however his condition was not immediately known.

NOPD continues to investigate the shooting, including a possible motive behind the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the shooters, the suspect car, or has any other information on the incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6030. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.