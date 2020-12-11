Surveillance video captures quadruple shooting in Metairie

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Metairie.

It happened in the 3900 block of Division Street around 5:30 Thursday night and detectives are still trying to piece together what happened.

Deputies say they heard shots in the area and moments later received a call to respond to the scene. The shooting was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

Video shows a car at the back of an apartment complex before multiple shots are fied.

“I heard some pops. Definitely sounded like gunshots, but I thought it might be like an early fireworks kind of thing,” said Daniel Tsang.

He didn’t think twice about the noise until deputies knocked on his door.

“I have some surveillance cameras on the front of the building, and he asked me for some footage,” Tsang said. “From the brief glance of the footage, I did see the car pull up and some people maybe living across the street and the guy come outside and he was like just emptying his gun, shooting in one direction.”

Captain Jason Rivarde with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said, “We have seen some of it and we’re going to work those leads and we have a vehicle that was recovered on Belvedere Street that did have some gunshot damage to it.”

Once on scene, deputies found two men who’d been shot. One died at the scene, and the other died at an area hospital.

A short time later, deputies say they received a call from a woman in the 4200 block of Belvedere Street. They say the woman called to report that she’d been involved in the Division Street incident. Deputies arrived and found the woman. They also found a car that had been shot several times. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Moments later, a fourth person showed up at East Jefferson General Hospital with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

“We don’t know whether the people involved are suspects or victims,” Rivarde said. “We’re working to figure out what everyone’s roles in the incident tonight were.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Division at 504-364-5300.