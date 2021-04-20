Surveillance footage leads to arrest of duo accused of stealing cash, PlayStation 3 and Amazon FireStick

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — Hammond residents, 18-year-old Ravon Monteleone and 19-year-old Christian Warford are accused of taking items from a home located on Trippi Rd.



Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

Investigators began looking into a report of a residential burglary on April 12.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “security camera photos captured the two males at the residence during the time the burglary occurred.”

TPSO says that the two suspects allegedly took these items from the home:

$400 in cash

PlayStation 3

Amazon FireStick

“During the investigation it was determined the subjects gained access into the residence by breaching through a back door,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Monteleone and Warford were apprehended and interviewed about the alleged home burglary.

TPSO says, “one of the suspects “confessed to the burglary and provided details consistent with evidence located at the scene during the investigation.”

The two teenagers are both facing burglary charges.