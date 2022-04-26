BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is underway.

On Tuesday, April 26, a bill from State Senator Regina Barrow is going to take center stage.

Bill SB252 is on the agenda at Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary C meeting.

The bill would provide “for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain

crimes when the victim is under the age of thirteen.”

The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and we will provide a livestream in the video player.

The full legislative agenda for this meeting can be found below:

SB252 BARROW CRIME/PUNISHMENT – Provides for surgical castration of persons convicted of sex offenses when the victim is under the age of thirteen. (8/1/22) (OR INCREASE GF EX See Note)

SB273 FOIL PROBATION/PAROLE – Provides parole eligibility for certain offenders. (gov sig)

SB295 BARROW CRIMINAL PROCEDURE – Provides for parole eligibility for certain offenders. (gov sig)

SB451 GARY CARTER CRIMINAL RECORDS – Repeals fees related to obtaining an expungement order. (8/1/22) (OR INCREASE GF EX See Note)

SB468 SMITH CRIME/PUNISHMENT – Provides relative to murder. (gov sig)