NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after police say he shot and injured someone near the Caesars Superdome in mid-February.

NOPD announced on Tuesday, March 1 that 34-year-old Geron Elzie was been arrested and charged with aggravated battery by shooting.

The shooting dates back to February 17 when NOPD responded to the 700 block of West Stadium Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the NOPD major offense log, the armed suspect reportedly exited a black sedan and demanded the victim to get down. The victim then attempted to run away, but the suspect then fired shots and struck the man. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Detectives say an investigation led them to identify Elzie as the suspect in the incident and then secured arrest and search warrants.

Police later located Elzie at his home in Central City. Upon arresting Elzie, officers also confiscated a Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun with an aftermarket extended magazine along with a small amount of heroin.

On top of the shooting charge, Elzie was also charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Possession of Narcotics and Simple Escape

NOPD reports Elzie was subsequently booked on two fugitive attachments issued by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office.