NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly stole material from a business in the Central Business District.

According to the NOPD, surveillance cameras in the 600 block of South Claiborne Avenue captured a man stealing copper ground wire from a sign tower at the business around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Through a preliminary investigation, detectives identified the wanted subject as a white male, unshaven, and between the ages of 35 and 45. The man has a tattoo on his left forearm, left bicep, and right bicep.

The bike the subject was riding is a beach cruiser with silver pedals, teal-colored trim, a black seat, and a small trailer attached with a blue plastic storage container sitting on top.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or location is asked to notify First District detectives at (504)-658-6010 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

