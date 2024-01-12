BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Bogalusa High School basketball game that left a student dead and another wounded on Thursday, Jan. 11.

BPD leaders said that officers working the basketball game heard several gunshots coming from the area of M.J. Israel Drive at Avenue B. They found two students suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Our Lady of the Angels hospital, where one of them died.

The BPD is still investigating this incident.

Bogalusa City Schools posted about the incident on Facebook, stating, “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends affecting by this devastating loss. Our top priorities are the well-being and safety of our students and spectators, and we are working closely with local authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Z. Truong also put out a statement via Facebook, stating, “My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by the tragic incident outside the basketball game tonight at BHS.”

Anyone with further information on the fatal shooting can call the BPD at (985)-732-2611.

