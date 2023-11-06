Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A woman was arrested after a 6-year-old student arrived at school with facial injuries on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said the sheriff’s office received a report about the student around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives reportedly heard conflicting accounts of how the student suffered the injuries. Later, however, evidence allegedly led to 29-year-old Jena Nicole Domangue being identified as the suspect.

Soignet said she admitted to being responsible for the child’s injuries when she was brought in for questioning.

She was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was later released on a $500 bond.

The victim suffered moderate injuries during what Soignet called “the attack.”

