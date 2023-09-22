TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Tangipahoa Parish student has been arrested after authorities were made aware of a potential bomb threat toward a school on Friday, Sept. 22.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards reported that a Snapchat message was sent out, stating a grenade had been dropped inside Ponchatoula High School. Deputies were able to identify the student who made the post.

An investigation determined the message had been posted as a prank and classes have since returned to regular operations.

Deputies and detectives are expected to keep a large presence on the campus for the remainder of the day.

The student is now facing charges of terrorizing, interference with school operations and false communication of a bomb threat.

