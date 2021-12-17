STPSO:4 Arrested in Mandeville drug bust

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Three men and one woman were arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division during a narcotics bust on Salem Street in Mandeville that took place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Logan Maxted, Terrean Payne , Peyton Payne , and Deborah Marr were all booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

According to STPSO, their narcotics division received an anonymous tip indicating concerns of suspicious activity at the residence.

Upon search of the residence, detectives located a large number of narcotics, cash, and firearms.

Detectives recovered 4 lbs of marijuana, 500 Oxycodone pills, 116.4 grams of MDMA, 55 Adderall pills, 2 grams of Cocaine, 3 Trazadone pills, .1 grams of Methamphetamine, $22,537 in cash, and 2 rifles.

Terrean Payne and Peyton Payne of the Covington area, were both arrested and charged with numerous narcotic related charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone, Adderall, and Cocaine.

They two were further charged with Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Legend Drug, and Transaction Involving the Proceeds from Drug Transactions.

Deborah Marr of the Mandeville area was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Logan Maxted of the Mandeville area was arrested and charged with the Possession of Oxycodone.