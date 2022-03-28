ALTON, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a pair of drug dealers.

According to an STPSO press release, detectives with the STPSO witnessed a driver commit several traffic violations while they traveled through the Alton area on Friday, March 25.

STPSO investigators attempted to stop the vehicle with a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle did not comply.

The driver continued to lead the detectives on a slow-speed chase onto Son Moore Road.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 37-year-old Warren Patterson eventually fled his vehicle on foot into the wood line.

STPSO detectives reportedly chased the suspect into the woods and found Patterson removing a firearm from his waistband which he later threw in front of him.

After that, officers tried to apprehend him, but Patterson resisted.

After some struggle, officers were eventually able to take him into custody.

Detectives located about 57.1 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale, and $2,158 believed to be the proceeds from narcotics sales.

The second arrest was made on Saturday when STPSO detectives conducted extra patrols around Slidell area hotels and motels.

Around midnight STPSO officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.

Officers approached the vehicle and discovered drugs in plain view.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Corey Mitchell was in the car with his 4-year-old at the time.

Police were able to search the vehicle and found approximately 229.8 grams of suspected MDMA, 3, LSD, THC wax, a digital scale, and empty bags.

Mitchell was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges.

Mitchell’s young child was released into the custody of his mother.