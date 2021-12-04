STPSO: Slidell man arrested for allegedly raping two children

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, December 1, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 60-year-old Robert Allen Morgan for allegedly raping two children along with other sex crimes against children.

According to police, The two juvenile victims disclosed they experienced the abuse when they were between the ages of eight and twelve.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators obtained probable cause for an arrest, which resulted in a warrant being issued.

Investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit believe there may be other victims, and encourage anyone with further information to contact Detective Nicholas Fishel at 985-726-7830.

“It is appalling that this individual preyed on the innocence of our young children. When this happens in our community, it affects all of us. I am proud of our investigators that have worked endlessly to charge him accordingly for these heinous crimes,” Sheriff Smith stated.