STPSO say a driver fled from one crash to cause another

A Slidell man is facing hit-and-run charges after he fled from one crash as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were pulling up, and ultimately caused a second crash.

St.Tammany Sheriff’s Office deputies were driving on U.S. Highway 190 when they saw two vehicles who appeared to have been involved in a minor crash on the side of the roadway near Louis Prima Drive.

According to STPSO, the officers pulled over to assist but one of the vehicles, a Mitsubishi Galant, drove off.

The deputies began to follow the Mitsubishi northbound on Highway 190. The vehicle turned onto Crestwood Boulevard, driving at a high rate of speed, and crashed into a culvert near the end of Crestwood Boulevard causing the vehicle to flip.

Fire District personnel were called to the scene to help 19-year-old Griffin Batiste from the vehicle.

The teen was transported to a local area hospital, where he will be treated for the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Batiste will be issued for his arrest for hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of a roadway, and reckless operation. Additional charges are possible.