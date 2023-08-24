Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and drugs and a gun were seized following a school zone traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Proactive Enforcement Unit detectives were patrolling school zones across the parish, with one near Salmen High School.

While patrolling, STPSO officials said detectives saw a car allegedly driving 40 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour school zone and not using a turning signal.

Detectives then conducted a traffic stop and came across a passenger, who they identified as 23-year-old Farrell Ziegler.

STPSO officials said detectives proceeded to search the car after establishing probable cause.

During the search, STPSO detectives said they recovered a gun, three magazines, 10 tapentadol tablets and about 4.3 grams of meth powder and marijuana.

Ziegler was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of a Schedule II CDS

Possession of a Schedule II CDS

Possession of a Schedule I CDS

STPSO officials said the driver received citations for speeding in a school zone and turn signal required before releasing them from the scene.

