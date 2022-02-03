SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie man is behind bars after police say he tried to hire someone to kill his business partner.

On Thursday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ahmad Slyyeh, who co-owns a business in the Slidell area.

According to the STPSO, an investigation revealed Slyyeh met with an individual at his business, who he tried to hire for the murder. However, the deal was off when the person later notified police, along with the potential victim.

It is unclear why Slyyeh’s business partner was wanted dead.

Police say a detailed investigation later gathered enough evidence to determine Slyyeh’s role in the incident and bring about a charge.

In a statement announcing Slyyeh’s arrest, Sheriff Randy Smith said:

“I am very proud of the hard work of our deputies and detectives! They work very hard to keep everyone safe and to solve any and all crimes. This particular incident could have ended with someone getting hurt, but instead, everyone is safe and the perpetrator is in custody.”

Slyyeh turned himself into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Wednesday, February 2, where he was booked on one count of Solicitation for Murder.

He is being held on a $225,000 bond.