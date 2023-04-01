LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Karneilius Coleman in connection to the fatal shooting in Lacombe early March.

On Saturday (March 18th), deputies responded to a call of shots fired, in the 61000 block of Brittany Drive. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with multiple shell casings in the area.

He died on the scene.

Through the investigation, deputies identified Coleman as the alleged gunman in the incident and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was later arrested in New Orleans on Friday (March 31st).

Coleman faces a charge of one count of second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

