STPSO: Drugs and guns found while searching for missing teenager

SLIDELL, La. — Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, along with members of the US Marshals Service, went to a residence on Preachers Oak Lane, in Slidell, in an attempt to locate a missing teenager.

Robby Ray, a 16-year-old reported missing out of Clarksville, Tennessee, was believed to be staying at the residence.

Upon arrival at the home, members of law enforcement made contact with the resident, Kolby Warren, and explained they were looking for Ray.

While there, detectives noticed multiple firearms and narcotics lying in plain view.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the home and subsequently seized $17,586 and seven firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

Warren arrested

Detectives also seized approximately 201 grams of marijuana, eight bottles of promethazine hydrochloride with codeine, 42 THC pods, oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.

Warren was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

One count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

One count of Possession of Schedule II

One count of Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

One count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

One count of Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Three counts of Possession of Schedule 1

One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Members of law enforcement were unable to locate the missing juvenile, Robby Ray at the address, and he is still currently listed as missing.

Ray is 16-years-old, from Clarksville, Tennessee; and is approximately 5’10”. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robby Ray, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.