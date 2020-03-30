Stolen vehicle sought in armed carjacking

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle involved in an armed carjacking.

The incident happened on March 28 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Rousselin Drive.

The vehicle stolen is identified as a 2011 Silver Mercedes ML350 bearing Louisiana license plate 672DTF. The vehicle has heavy rear bumper and muffler damage.

Two suspects armed with handguns were involved in the carjacking.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s standing approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with black jeans and a colorful mask over his nose and mouth.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, possibly in his late teens, standing approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a white hooded jacket and also has a colorful mask over his nose and mouth.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010 or you can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at (504) 822-1111.