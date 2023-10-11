Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A search of a Slidell home led the recovery of two stolen Chevrolet Corvettes, over 22 pounds of suspected marijuana, guns and nearly $27,000.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of possible drug activity in the 300 block of Brookhaven Court on Monday, Oct. 9. Two people were inside.

Deputies searched the home, which officials said led to the recovery of the cars, the suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, three pistols and the money believed to be proceeds of drug deals.

One of the Corvettes was reported stolen in July from a home in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s valued at more than $93,000.

The second Corvette was reported stolen in August from a dealership in Plano, Texas. It’s valued at more than $78,000. It was also found to have two VINs on it.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspected marijuana had an estimated street value of about $100,000. It was also reportedly packaged for distribution.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Ronald Riley, 28, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, transactions involving the proceeds from drug offenses, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zacharie Jordan, 26, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, transactions involving the proceeds from drug offenses, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicles, alteration or removal of identifying numbers and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

They were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

