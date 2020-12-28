Stolen car pursuit leads to crash involving Sabine Parish deputy

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish deputy has been taken to a hospital following a car chase in Many that ended in a crash Saturday evening.
According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. the town of Many. SPSO deputies and Many police were chasing after a stolen car when one of the deputy’s patrol units collided with the vehicle.
SPSO says the deputy involved in the crash was taken to Sabine Medical Center to be checked out. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.