Still no suspects in fatal shooting of 10-year old in Louisiana

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A family is still seeking justice and mourning the life a child; a child ripped from them by senseless gun violence. Lebron Robinson, 10 was shot once in the chest during a drive-by-shooting that happened in Bastrop, Louisiana on the Fourth of July 2021.

Currently, there are still no official suspects in Lebron’s murder. However, early in the investigation, police say when the shooting occurred, there was a crowd of people outside when they arrived on the scene. When officers asked those who were present what happened, everyone claimed to not have seen anything.











These are images of Lebron Robinson, 10 who was murdered during a drive-by-shooting on July 4, 2021 in Bastrop Louisiana. There are still no suspects in the shooting that lead to his death and anyone with any information in regards to the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH

Lebron Robinson was laid to rest on Friday, July 9, 2021, and the person responsible for his death is still out there.

Anyone with any information in regard to the shooting that led to the death of 10-year-old Lebron Robinson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or call their local law enforcement agency.

Even the smallest tips can help in this case.

