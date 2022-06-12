HANHVILLE,LA (WGNO)– A 21-year-old man is in jail Sunday after an argument with his step-father turned violent.

St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office said on Saturday just before 9 p.m., deputies were called to a Hahnville home in the 200 block of Shaw Street for an argument between a father and son.

Deputies said on their way to the home, they were notified that one of the subjects had been shot. Upon arrival, 44-year-old Brandon Johnson was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and listed in stable condition.

Detectives said Johnson and his stepson 21-year-old Corey Labranch Jr. had gotten into an argument that turned physical.

“Brandon Johnson advised he heard a gunshot and then saw a firearm fall to the floor. Mr. Johnson left the residence to seek medical help when he realized he had been shot,” said St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Labranch was arrested Sunday on a charge of Aggravated Second Degree Battery along with a outstanding 29th JDC attachment and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Charles Floyd with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at cfloyd@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135.