NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for two men who are accused of stealing large steel beams worth $300,000 from a construction site.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the theft happened in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue on Saturday, May 20.

They said two men were seen entering the construction site in a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a white Dodge pickup truck. They allegedly used heavy machinery to put the beams onto the flatbed trailer before leaving.

Anyone with information about the theft can call NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504)-658-6060 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

