LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 05, 2023, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit (LSP IFAT) received a complaint of a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Louisiana Department of Insurance. The investigation revealed that during the time frame of November 2017 through March 2022, 39-year-old Joshua Miller of Ruston, La. allegedly fraudulently billed prescriptions.

As the investigation progressed and with the information obtained, LSP IFAT secured an arrest warrant from the Lincoln Parish 3rd Judicial District Court for Miller. On November 16, 2023, Miller was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for Prohibited Activities and 22 counts of Sanctions.

