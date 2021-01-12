State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

MONTEGUT – On January 12 at 1:15 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their deputies. Detectives from the Houma field office responded to the scene.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed deputies with TPSO responded to a residence on Mimosa Lane in reference to an aggravated assault involving a subject armed with a rifle. Deputies arrived at the residence and located the suspect. As deputies attempted to negotiate with him, he began to fire at them. Deputies returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. No one else was injured during the encounter.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation which remains active. No further information is available at this time.