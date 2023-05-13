All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish.
According to police, the incident happened on U.S. 90 near Central Avenue on Friday (Mar. 17th). At the scene, State Police found 43-year-old Jason Galaforo who had been hit by an unknown vehicle at the intersection.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Through further investigation, police identified 58-year-old Warren Long of Metairie as the driver in the crash.
Warren has been charged with one count of felony hit-and-run driving resulting in death
The crash remains under investigation.
