Another top cop is said to be leaving the NOPD and that's causing alarm for city leaders.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The struggles with controlling the violence in New Orleans continue and now, we’re facing another problem, losing more top cops.

More top cops with the New Orleans Police Department are said to be leaving. This apparently has been an ongoing issue. According to Council President, Helena Moreno, it’s not about the pay. She says she has been talking with many officers about the issues, and they’re saying the problem runs much deeper.

So on that note, the Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee is meeting January 31, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. to talk about violence, solutions, and staffing. They’re planning to finish their conversations about last week’s special meeting on violent crime. Sheriff Marlin Gusman will be on hand to talk about the issue, as well as the Police Association of New Orleans president.

The new topic though that the council will address is the recruitment and retention problems with the NOPD. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says, New Orleans isn’t the only place dealing with police shortages.

“This is the reality of our profession. What you are seeing here. What you are seeing in the City of New Orleans, is not unique to New Orleans. There’s no excuse and I’m not saying this as an excuse but, I just would like to give some context to what we’re seeing is not anything that is unique or different from what we’re seeing across the country,” said Superintendent Ferguson.

Mayor Cantrell committed $1 million to an updated recruitment campaign.

More than 100 officers are about to be promoted to Sr. Officer but, is that enough to combat the violent crime in the area? That’s what the council is wanting to know.

We will live stream the meeting to our website at 1:00 P. M. on Monday. Be sure to tune in.