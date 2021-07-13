State Fire Marshal’s Office seeks person of interest in Rouses fire investigation

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that occurred at Rouses grocery store in the French Quarter. According to surveillance footage, the suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt that reads “New Orleans,” a baseball cap, and blue jeans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in wanted for questioning in connection to a fire that occurred in the French Quarter.

In the late morning of July 6, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire inside Rouses supermarket located at St. Peter and Royal Street. Reports show the fire was contained to a shelf of paper towels and was quickly extinguished with a jug of water by a customer.

No injuries were reported, however deputies determined that the fire was intentionally set and are now seeking a person of interest.



Surveillance shows an unidentified male wearing a large, black backpack over a white t-shirt with blue lettering that reads “New Orleans,” along with blue jeans and a baseball cap. Officials say he was last seen in the French Quarter heading in the direction of Esplanade Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through the office’s online tip form at lasfm.org.

A cash reward may be awarded for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person of interest.