NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported the arrest of a suspect wanted for an aggravated battery by cutting incident that occurred in the 2200 block of Esplanade Avenue on Aug. 16.

According to the police report, 36-year-old Reuel Yehuda was apprehended at 1:44 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Esplanade.

Yehuda was picked up without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.