SLIDELL, La (WGNO) –– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team responded to the 300 block of Lake Village Boulevard in Slidell after an open 911 call.

Deputies said the call came shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, detectives attempted to communicate with someone inside the home, but the subject barricaded himself inside, and the SWAT team was dispatched.

Negotiators made contact with one male inside the home after arriving on the scene. He told them he had exchanged gunfire with another male acquaintance inside the home.

The SWAT team entered the home and discovered two deceased subjects. They say one appeared to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

There is no word yet on the identity of the two men.

This is an ongoing investigation.

