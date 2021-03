SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting incident which occurred in the 1400 block of Ellingsworth Drive near Slidell on Wednesday morning.

At least one victim has been transported to a local area hospital, and the scene is secure at this time.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.