ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in St. Tammany Parish that left a man dead Tuesday.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, around 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, they responded to the 62000 block of North 15th Street in Alton on a call of a man shot in the area.

When they arrived, an unresponsive man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-898-2338.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts