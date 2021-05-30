Local man arrested for killing cousin near Slidell, STPSO reports

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man in connection with the murder of his 40-year-old cousin near Slidell.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, STPSO deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of Lynn Road in reference to a reported shooting.

The victim, who has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office as Matthew Cetrone, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Christopher Aaron Burns (Photo: STPSO)

A suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Aaron Burns, who reportedly exited the residence firing numerous rounds from a firearm.

At some point, the victim went outside to investigate the sound of gunfire and was fatally wounded. \

Burns will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on a single count of Second-Degree Murder.

“I am extremely pleased with how quickly my personnel were able to make an arrest in this case,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “My prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.