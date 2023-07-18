COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Pearl River man has been found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12, aggravated crime against nature of a victim under the age of 18 and two counts of aggravated crime against nature of a victim under the age of 13.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 46-year-old Doyle Eugene Glaze Jr. was found guilty by a 12-person jury in St. Tammany Parish on Monday, July 17.

Montgomery said three minor victims were involved in the case and that the sexual abuse occurred between 2015 and 2016.

He said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began a juvenile sexual abuse investigation after sexual images were found on the then eight-year-old victim’s phone in October of 2020.

During the investigation, the youngest victim disclosed that Glaze had raped her several times. Two other victims also disclosed sexual abuse.

After the victims were interviewed and underwent medical examinations, an arrest warrant was obtained. Glaze was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, in Picayune, Mississippi.

Montgomery said that during the trial, the victims said they were afraid to talk about the sexual abuse with anyone because they feared Glaze. One victim said Glaze threatened to beat them if they told anyone and another said he threatened to shoot them.

He said the victims reported harsh punishments including kneeling on rice for house and being locked in a hot room in a trailer, noting that the Department of Children and Family Services had been called to the home twice.

Montgomery said Glaze will be sentenced on Oct. 23, and faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts